256 trees to be chopped in the name of development

The government axe is to come down this time at BKC, to make way for another flyover



The BMC's public notice states that a total of 256 trees might have to make way for the construction of a flyover in BKC. File pic

It seems the government, which is determined to increase the concrete in this urban jungle, is equally focused on removing most of the greenery for it. The lush green cover of trees along the road in Bandra Kurla Complex is set to be the latest casualty, as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has plans to construct a flyover there for which 256 trees will have to be cut.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently (On September 19) brought out a public notice inviting suggestions and objections from the public.

Also read: Are trees chopped for Mumbai Metro being dumped near mangroves?

The BMC Tree Authority's notice states that any objections and suggestions regarding cutting of trees, will have to be submitted in writing to the Superintendent of Gardens and Trees within seven days and the public hearing for the same, is on September 27.

Greens see red

Green activists are not happy with the plans and are appealing to people to submit as many objections as they can.

Environmentalist Anand Pendharkar from NGO SPROUTS said, "In the name of development, the current government is destroying the environment. Those who want to cut so many trees should take into consideration the negative impacts that take place. Compensatory plantation really does not help because a tree takes years to grow."

Green Activist Zoru Bhathena said, "The government is hell-bent on unnecessary destruction of tree cover in their attempt to show development and progress. Worldwide, adding green cover to a city is a mark of development; something which is sadly missing in Mumbai's development plans."

The public notice states that a total of 256 trees might have to make way for the construction of a flyover in BKC. The reason for cutting the trees is mentioned that they are in the proposed road widening and construction area.

Apart from the 256 trees that MMRDA will have to remove for the flyover, 20 trees will also make way for a proposed water tunnel which BMC is making near Powai in K-East ward. Six trees will have to be cut for another redevelopment project in Bandra East.

Official speak

MMRDA Joint Project Director Dilip Kawatkar said, "We have plans to construct a flyover starting from the traffic signal in BKC near Makers Chamber towards Kalanagar for which 256 trees will be affected. The proposal has been sent to the concerned department in the BMC."

MMRDA has plans to construct three flyovers that will decongest the area and connect BKC to Dharavi, the sealink and WEH.

Also view photos: The story of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar