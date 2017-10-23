A 26-year-old Jogeshwari East resident was brutally stabbed to death during a brawl at a hookah parlour in the wee hours of yesterday, the Goregaon police have said.



Representational Image

Mayur Panchal, who stayed in Shankarwadi with his parents, had gone to Royal Smoke Hookah Parlour in Goregaon for his colleague's birthday celebration, when the incident took place.

According to the police, Panchal, a salesman in a Powai mall, arrived at the venue with six-seven friends around 4 am. They were dancing when he accidentally bumped into a man from another group, which led to a heated argument between both groups. This happened around 5.30 am.

"The parlour staffers intervened and separated the two groups, asking all of them to leave," said an officer.

"However, after stepping out, they started fighting again and someone from the other group stabbed Panchal in the stomach with a sharp object. He collapsed on the divider clutching his bleeding stomach, when his friends noticed and rushed him to Cooper Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment."

DCP Dr Kirankumar Rathod said, "An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. We will take the help of CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the parlour to identify the accused."

