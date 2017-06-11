Mumbai: 3 hurt after speeding BMC dumper crashes into their vehicle on Eastern Express Highway



The car in which the three people were travelling. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Three people travelling in a four-wheeler landed in hospital after a speeding BMC dumper crashed into their vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway in the wee hours of Saturday. One of the three injured people has been admitted to the ICU. The police are looking for the dumper driver who escaped.



The dumper that was speeding

According to the Vikhroli police, the complainant, Dharmendra Patel (49), a businessman, lives in Hiranandani, Powai. On Friday night, his friends Jayesh Chanda Rana (40) and Mayur Solanki set out for Thane in Rana’s car around midnight. Around 12.10 am, the speeding dumper crashed into them from behind at the Kanjur Village bus stop, the police said. All three were seriously injured and the dumper driver escaped from the scene without calling for medical help or informing the police.

Locals rushed the three injured to Rajawadi hospital. After their relatives were informed, their families moved them to a private hospital in Mulund.

The Vikhroli police were informed about the incident by the hospital authority. The police have registered a case against the unidentified dumper driver.