Mumbai: 3 kids injured as youth learning to drive car loses control





Three school-going children, including two girls, were injured when a 19-year-old youth lost control of the car, which he was learning to drive on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road on Monday morning, police said. The incident took place at Mankhurd around 7 am, when the youth, identified as Salman Khan, was learning to drive with the help of another person. Khan has been arrested, police said.



"Khan lost control of the vehicle on the service road of Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. The car hit three school going children," DCP Shahaji Umap (Zone 6) said.

Anshika Yadav (7), Mahima Yadav (9) and Ganesh Yadav (12), who study in a nearby school, were injured in the accident, the official said. While Mahima suffered fractures in both her legs, Anshika got one of her legs fractured in the accident. Ganesh sustained minor injuries, police said adding that the children were taken to a private hospital.



Mankhurd police registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) along with the section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. "Salman's trainer has also been booked in this connection, although he is at large," Umap said. Further investigation is on.