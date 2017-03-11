Mumbai: 3 more students caught with leaked paper

Yet another case of a paper leak came up in the HSC examinations, after three students were discovered with images of the Book Keeping and Accountancy question paper on their mobile phones. The three minors were, however, allowed to appear for the exam, after which they were questioned and released.

Two of the kids arrived half an hour late at their exam centre at Bal Bharati college. The third was appearing for the exam at Dr TR Naravne high school in Kandivli, and also arrived late. "Since there have been many leaks, we are now checking students who come late for their exam, as per the board’s instruction. We found the paper in their WhatsApp gallery," said Rajesh Patel, principal of Bal Bharti college.

The parent of one of the students said, "Our kids were just a few minutes late and they created a big fuss over it. They should catch the people leaking the papers, not those who received the forwards."

A senior inspector from Kandivli police station said, "They got the paper from their friends studying in degree college; we have also called them for investigation. The paper was leaked at around 10.30 am and the students arrived at the centre around 11.20 am."

A case was registered against six people - the students and the forward senders. "If the students are found involved, their results will be cancelled and action will be taken against them," said CY Chandekar, Mumbai Division secretary.