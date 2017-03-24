Mumbai: 3-year-old kidnapped outside home in Ghatkopar, mother detained

Anurag Shukla

A three-year-old, who was kidnapped from outside his home in Ghatkopar four days ago, has been traced to Gujarat. The police have reportedly detained the boy's mother in the case.

On March 20, Anurag Shukla was kidnapped from outside his residence in Subhash Nagar, Ghatkopar (West). "He was playing near his house, when someone picked him up and ran away. We searched the entire neighbourhood, but couldn't find him. Finally, we went and filed a complaint with the Sakinaka police station," said Mahesh Sharma, Anurag's grandfather.

The Sakinaka police had registered a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by police sub-inspector Rahul Waghmare had reached Pandesara in Surat, Gujarat and rescued Anurag last night. The police have detained two persons, including the mother of the boy, a police source said. “The team is returning to Mumbai from Gujarat with Anurag. The accused are also being brought to the city today,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity.

According to the officer, Anurag's parents had separated a few months ago, and the boy was living with his grandparents. The grandparents weren't allowing the mother to meet him because they thought that she would be a bad influence on him, which forced her to take the drastic step. She planned the kidnap with her alleged lover.

Avinash Dharmadhikari, senior inspector, Sakinaka police, refused to divulge any information, "I will be able to talk about it later," he replied.

Meanwhile, the grandparents of the abducted child said they were not aware of the development. "I have no idea. The police haven't told us anything yet," said Mahesh.