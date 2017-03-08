Mumbai: 3-year-old toddler dies after boiling water falls on him

A utensil filled with boiling water caused the 3-year-old boy's demise almost two weeks after the incident. The Santacruz Police have registered a case of accidental death regarding the infant's demise and are investigating the case.

Police sources however claim the mother won't be booked for negligence, as they term the entire event an unfortunate one.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accident occurred when the boy identified as Hemant Prem Singh, was playing at his residence in Phoolwali chawl, Gazdar Band, Santacruz west on February 17 around 7:30 pm. He was playing near the gas stove, where a utensil containing boiling water to cook rice was placed atop it.

His mother was busy feeding her one-year-old boy, when the Hemant, started to pull the pipe connecting to the gas stove, when the utensil fell on him.

After suffering burns on his neck and abdomen, his parents rushed him to Sion Hospital and later to a municipal hospital in Goregaon for better treatment on Monday, March 6. The boy however died the same day.

The deceased's father works in a food stall while his mother is a homemaker.