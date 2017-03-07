Mumbai: 3-year parking row becomes nightmare for Dadar society

Two residents use their cars to block each other’s path in parking slot row as neighbours struggle to manoeuvre around car lock



Adolf D'Sa's Nano blocks Vivek Parulkar's Innova at Mira Mar Society in Dadar. Pic/ Datta Kumbhar

Fifty-two families of Mira Mar Society in Dadar are caught in the crossfire as two residents have been sparring for close to three years over the same parking slot. Dr Adolf D'Sa (65), a resident since 1980 of A-601 at the society on Veer Savarkar Marg, was allotted a parking spot, but didn't own a car.

On the other hand, Vivek Parulkar, a resident of B-10, had a car but was not allotted parking space.

“The committee members took the decision without my consent. I bought a car the same month, and asked Parulkar and the committee members to return my parking spot. But Parulkar refused to move his car. Whenever he needed his Innova, he would leave another car in its place. I finally lost patience and parked my Nano right in front of his Innova,” said D'Sa.

The two vehicles have been abandoned at the spot since then. D'Sa said he raised a complaint of trespassing on his property with the Dadar police. “But they said the issue was out of their jurisdiction, forwarded the complaint to the legal department and left the matter at that. I have asked the committee members to get back my spot several times. Till Parulkar returns my parking space, I will not move my car.”

No response from cops, BMC

The chairman and other committee members of the society said they had written to the Dadar police, the registrar and the BMC several times, seeking a resolution. “No one has taken any action. After D'Sa bought a car, we asked Parulkar to return the parking spot, but he refused. We kept sending notices to him over it, but there has been no reply,” said a committee member.

Nuisance for others

The committee members said they wrote a letter to the Dadar police again last month, fearing that the spat would take an ugly turn.

They also raised concerns over the cars blocking other car owners' access to the parking lot. “They are parked in such a way that taking out other cars parked beside them becomes difficult. Also, if a fire breaks out, there is no way the fire brigade can access the building owing to these two cars,” said another committee member.

Asked why Parulkar wasn't given a parking spot of his own, the committee members said the building owner had promised to create more parking space, but the plan didn't work out. Parulkar was offered a place outside the premises in lieu of vacating D'Sa's spot, but he refused to accept it. “He had his own list of demands, including a shed to protect his car,” said a committee member.

The housing society has 52 flats. mid-day reached out to Inspector Shantilal Dyanu Jadhav of Dadar police station, but there was no response.