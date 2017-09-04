Mumbai: 30-year-old, mother of three commits suicide in Thane



Representational Image

A 39-year-old psychologist allegedly committed suicide in her apartment at Thane late on Saturday night. The mother of three is said to have killed herself when the children were out. The police said that no suicide note has been found and will be speaking to her husband and relatives to find out the reason for the extreme step.

As per reports by The Asian Age, the woman’s husband was working abroad and would rarely visit her. While the police suspect that she took the drastic step due to domestic discord, her neighbours and acquaintances are shocked at the incident. As per a Naupada cop, the deceased was a psychologist and was running a nursery school called Wonder School near her home at Packpakadi for the past 15 years.

A Thane Police spokesperson said, "The deceased had come back from the market in the afternoon and was alone at home as her children were with her in-laws. As her husband has been posted abroad by his company, she used to handle all household work on her own.” He further added, “On Saturday evening, she hanged herself from her bedroom fan. Her family members were calling her, but when she didn’t take their call, they came over to check on her. When they opened the house with the help of a duplicate key, they found her hanging from the fan."

He added, "She didn’t write any suicide note. No one knows why she committed suicide. But she did have some family issues, which may have led her to take such an extreme step. Her family is in shock right now, so we will question them once they are in a state to talk."

