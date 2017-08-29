Mumbai: 312 kids, 15 psychiatric patients missing from JJ hospital since 2013



In a major security lapse, at least 312 children and 15 psychiatric patients have reportedly gone missing from JJ Hospital in the last five years. The data was procured through a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by activist Chetan Kothari.

In 2013, the hospital recorded 51 children missing from its paediatric wards, this increased to 86 in 2014. In 2015, 82 children were reported missing, while last year, there were 66. This year, till May 31, 26 children have been reported missing. In some relief, not a single new born has gone missing from neonatal department during the same period. As per the hospital guidelines, the resident medial officers inform the police if a patient goes missing for more than two hours.

"In fact, we have installed CCTV cameras and there are guards round the clock at the entrance of wards to ensure that no baby gets stolen," said Dr TP Lahane, dean of the hospital. He added that most of the paediatric patients who are found missing, usually leave the hospital before completing their treatment, which is against the rules. "We have asked the state to provide us a solution for the monetary loss we suffer when patients run away," said Dr Lahane.

The date further reveals that 15 psychiatric patients have gone missing from the hospital, during the same period. This, according to Khotari, is more alarming as it is the responsibility of the hospital to take care of patients suffering from any mental disorder. "The hospital can't claim that they ran away because they have no money," said Kothari.

Dr Lahane, however, said that the hospital has been doing its best, and immediately reports about missing persons with the nearest police station.