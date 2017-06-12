Mumbai: 32 percent child labourers aged 14 and below

After a recent amendment in the Child Labour Act, 2016, which permits children between the ages 15 and 18 years to work in industries, prohibiting those aged 14 and below, a survey conducted in seven states revealed that Maharashtra stands third in violating the Act, following Bihar and UP.

Pratham Council For Vulnerable Children conducted the survey in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, and Aurangabad in Maharashtra. It went to 3,16,693 small factories and shops in 57 areas in Mumbai, and found that 736 children between the ages of 9 and 18 work there. Out of these, 239 are children aged 14 and below.