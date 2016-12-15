Mumbai: 36-year-old dies after coconut tree falls on him

Representational Pic

In an unfortunate incident, a 36-year-old Kurla resident died after a coconut tree fell on him, injuring his head. According to an eyewitness, Vinod More (36) had left home to reach his office, a local cable network firm, around 3pm on Wednesday.

The moment he stepped out of his house, he received a call on his phone. After he started talking, a coconut tree near an under-construction building diagonally opposite to him, fell on his head. The eyewitness, Hamid Shah said, “While he was talking on the phone standing opposite to the tree, suddenly the trunk cracked from the middle and fell on him.”

According to sources, More was immediately rushed to Aryan Hospital in Nehru Nagar, where he was declared dead on arrival. “The victim was brought dead to the hospital around 3.15pm. After that his body was taken to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem,” said a doctor at Aryan Hospital.

Speaking to mid-day, a resident of Mother Dairy Road Santos R Soni said, “Most of the trees around the under-construction building are dead and they can fall anytime. Who will take responsibility for such accidents?”

More is survived by his wife Anita and two children Dhruv and Sejal. He was the only earning member of the family. More’s younger brother Vinay More said, “Even after an hour of the accident, his wife and children were unaware of his death. I could not gather courage to tell them.”

Official speak

“It is an unfortunate incident. As far as I know the coconut tree was a dead one and it did not have a crown. As it was in the premises of an under-construction building, the owner should take responsibility for the mishap,” said JV Pardeshi, superintendent of garden.