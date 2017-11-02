Mumbai: 4 Humboldt penguins find 'love nest' at Byculla

Four of the seven Humboldt Penguins, which were brought into Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo – popularly known as Byculla Zoo – last year, are finally making themselves comfortable in the new 'love' nests, which were created for them. Zoo authorities had created about six to seven nests for the penguins, but the two pairs chose only one each as their new home, said officials.

Molt and Flipper, and Popeye and Olive in their new homes at the Byculla Zoo

While Molt and Flipper, and Popeye and Olive are the two couples to have found their homes, Donald and Dazy are yet to zero in on one of their love nests. Bubble, however, is still alone.

The pairs are seen returning to their nests, after enjoying a playful day in their enclosure. The two couples don't even allow other penguins to enter their nests, the staff added.

Civic officials said that the Humboldt penguins have settled into their new spaces and are enjoying their time to the fullest. There were also reports about the couples mating, but there's no confirmation on this yet.

In more good news, the weight of the Humboldt penguins and their food intake has also said to have improved after settling into their new space. Earlier the penguins weighed 3.8 kg, their weight has now increased to 4.2 kg. Further, the fish stock for the penguins has also increased from 5 to 6 kg each day, to 7.5 to 8 kg.

When contacted, Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo, said, "The penguins are reacting nicely and have settled in their new spaces. They now longer fear the crowd."