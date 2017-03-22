Mumbai: 4 injured in car-bike collision near Marine Drive



A screen grab of the video

At least four people were injured after a car and a bike collided on a road near Marine Drive in Mumbai on Tuesday night. According to a report in ANI, two people were on the motorcycle while two others, which included a woman, were inside the car.

The report added that an investigation has been launched over the accident.

Just recently, mid-day had reported that a special drive was conducted by the Marine Drive police to curb the menace of bikers dangerously racing their two-wheelers, putting their as well as others' lives at risk.

On Saturday night, Deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Manojkumar Sharma and joint commissioner of police (law and order) Deven Bharti conducted Operation Dhoom Gang.

The police did nakabandi at six places in South Mumbai, and around 30 policemen, including senior officers came out on the streets and started 'Operation Dhoom Gang'. Eleven bikers were arrested in the hour-long operation.

Sharma told mid-day, "Earlier, we used to make them understand, appeal to them not to race, but they didn't listen. Hence, we conducted the special drive and arrested 11 of them under sections 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code. On Sunday, they were produced in court and released on surety of Rs 10,000 each."

"These boys coming from Badlapur, Kharghar and Navi Mumbai, coming to the island city to enjoy the ride; but they are doing it in a wrong way. They had even modified their bikes so that they make noise when the accelerator was hit, because of which many residents from the area had complained to us," he added.