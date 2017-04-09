Mumbai: 4 sustain burns in Govandi explosion

Four technicians working with Reliance sustained serious burns after a transformer exploded in Govandi yesterday. One of the four sustained 100% burns, while the others sustained 80%, 60% and 50% burn injuries.

According to the Govandi police, supervisor Vishwas Oak (55) and staffers Ramesh Gaddam (40), Shailesh Rane (35) and Anant Ghag (52) had gone to put oil in the transformer at the 11,000-volt sub-station as part of repair work at 10.30 am. When they went to switch off the transformer to put the oil, a massive explosion occurred. Four of them were flung away and a fire broke out in the sub-station.

The fire brigade reached the spot shortly and doused the blaze. The injured were taken to Sion and Godrej hospitals. Rane and Oak sustained 100% and 80% burns, respectively. Their condition is critical.

A senior officer said so far only accidental death reports have been registered. If investigation reveals any foul play, appropriate action will be taken, he added.