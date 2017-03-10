Mumbai: 40 thousand Uber, Ola cabbies on strike today

Dwindling incentives and flood of new drivers is hitting them hard, claim existing drivers

Don't wait for your Uber or Ola cabs today. Nearly 40,000 drivers working for the mobile aggregators will hold a day-long protest, a first, and stay off the roads. Very few will ply, so expect severe surge pricing.

The token strike has been called by Action Committee of Maharashtra (ACM) against Ola and Uber because the drivers feel that the two companies are ignoring their demands and that the business is no longer lucrative.

The ACM claimed that in Mumbai there are 70,000 drivers who drive 30,000-plus cabs belonging to the mobile aggregators in shifts.

Disgruntled drivers

"There are, in all, four unions of Uber and Ola drivers that will be participating in the strike. There are several issues that we want the companies to address. Apart from this, even the new Maharashtra City Taxi Rules, 2017, has made it more difficult for us," said Praful Shinde, Maharashtra Tourist Permit union and ACM member, who is heading the strike. The Rules have been formulated for regulating app-based taxis and controlling surge pricing.

The ACM claimed that the strike would be across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where 2 lakh drivers ply aggregator cabs.

During this period, some members will also hold a one-day hunger strike at Azad Maidan, while several will head to offices of Ola in Chakala, Andheri (East), and Uber in Kurla Phoenix Market City.

Spokespersons for both Uber and Ola refused to comment on the issue.

Loan burden

The ACM also claimed that over a period of time the companies have been levying a fine of Rs 500 for every trip cancelled, even if done by the rider.

"Since the last three months, the companies have been fining the drivers Rs 500 for every cancellation. This is happening in spite of the drivers not being responsible," said Shinde.

High interest rates

The drivers also said that the companies have tied up with vehicle manufacturers on purpose and sold them diesel vehicles with the lure of low down payment despite knowing that the government has made CNG mandatory.

"Loan providers are charging interest rates as high as up to 18 per cent. I myself am facing a problem in paying off my car loan and simultaneously running a household," said Shinde, adding that drivers are paying Rs 10,000-15,000 a month towards car loan depending on the vehicle model.

The ACM said it has received support of the unions of app-based cabbies in other cities, including Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Delhi. There could be indefinite strike from March 21 if their issues aren't addressed.