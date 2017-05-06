Mumbai: 400 structures on Cuffe Parade mangrove land axed

At the end of the demolition drive, the Mangrove Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department plans to carry out plantation on the patches



Forest officials claim that next week, another 300-350 structures would be demolished in Cuffe Parade. Pics/Milind Saurkar

In a bid to restore the city's rich mangrove forests and protect the trees that already exist, the Mangrove Cell of Maharashtra Forest Department pledges to continue with the massive demolition drive that they launched around two to three months back.

Their sole motive is to remove the illegal structures that have come up on reserved mangrove forest land and then carry out plantation on the cleared patches.

Hammer continues

On Friday, officials and workers of the Cell continued with the demolition drive, as part of which they have razed nearly 1,000 structures till date.

The authorities said that by next week, they plan to demolish 750 structures at Cuffe Parade.

Speaking to mid-day, assistant conservator of forests of Mangroves Cell, Makrand Ghodke said, "In the last three months, we have demolished nearly 1,000 structures at different areas, which include Charkop and Chheda Nagar. At present the drive is being carried out at Cuffe Parade. On Friday we demolished nearly 400 structures in the area. Another 300-350 structures will be removed in the upcoming days."

According to sources, next week the drive would be carried out at Kannamwar Nagar in Vikhroli, where illegal structures have come up on mangrove forest land. Ghodke further said that after the areas are cleared, mangrove plantation would be carried out.