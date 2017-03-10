Mumbai: 45-year-old doctor out jogging run over by tanker at Worli naka

A 45-year-old doctor, who was out jogging around 5.30 am yesterday, was run over by a tanker at Annie Besant Road, Worli. Dr Kamlesh Singh, a Lower Parel resident, died at Nair hospital where he had been taken to by passers-by.

The Shiv Sena has blamed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for recklessly taking over the footpaths.

"Kamlesh Singh would have been jogging on the footpath if there was space. But, because of the Metro-3 construction, there is neither space on the footpath nor the road," said Abhijeet Patil, from the Yuva Sena. "We have complained to MMRDA officials and they have assured us that they will deploy more people on the sites so that such accidents can be avoided in future," he said.

Worli police station officers rubbished talk of the MMRDA's involvement and said it was purely an accident. "We have already taken the driver into custody and registered a complaint against him. There is no question of involving the MMRDA in this," said sub-inspector of Worli Police station, Datta Kokane.