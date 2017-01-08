Mumbai: 45-year-old lady arrested for smuggling gold from Dubai



Representational picture

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday arrested a 45-year-old lady allegedly to be part of a lady syndicate due to smuggling gold from Dubai. The arrested lady was a teacher by profession years ago in Dubai and currently is a housewife.

DRI was tipped that a passenger by name Farida Juzar Hajuri, 45, a housewife and a resident of Vasai Road (W) would be arriving from Dubai to Mumbai by Emirates Airways by flight no. EK 502 on Friday, attempting to smuggle assorted gold jewellery without declaring the same to customs authorities.

Based on the information, upon her arrival at Terminal 2 of the CSI Airport, Sahar, Mumbai, she was intercepted by DRI officers, and after a personal search Hajuri was found in possession of four bubble wrapped packets containing assorted gold jewellery totally weighing 6.053 kgs. valued at Rs. 1,16,18,854/-. The gold was seized by DRI.

According to senior officer, Hajuri admitted that she is a member of a smuggling syndicate that routinely send carriers to bring gold/gold jewelry for monetary consideration. The officers also stated that there is one person in Dubai and one in Mumbai who handle the entire syndicate by using women to smuggle gold.

The officers received information on Hajuri from a lady who was arrested earlier. They believe this is a big syndicate with many women being involved.

The officer also said that Hajuri who is currently a housewife, was also a kind garden teacher when she resided in Dubai a few years ago. few years back when she was staying in Dubai.