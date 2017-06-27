Mumbai: 48 families at risk at landslide in Chandivli damages huts

Residents of SRA building number 9A (above) in Chandivli's Sangharsh Nagar huddle outside after a landslide at a nearby construction site. Pics/ Satej Shinde

It was a sleepless Monday night spent in fear by 48 families residing in a building in Sangharsh Nagar, Chandivli, after a landslide at a nearby construction site that evening, which, though didn't result in casualties, damaged two huts.

A social worker from the area, Ravi Yadav (28), told mid-day, “This is a clear case of negligence, as we had already made several complaints against the developer, but the authorities failed to take any action. Earlier, at the site, they even used to generate blasts to break stone, because of which walls of several flats in the vicinity developed cracks. That stopped after we complained to the police commissioner.”

The landslide on Monday evening resulted in residents running out of their buildings in fear, and after a while, those staying in SRA building number 9A, which is bang opposite the site, were asked to vacate the premises.

Society president Surekha Rathod (58), who stays in a ground-floor flat in the building, said, “After the incident, we immediately vacated our homes and came out.”

According to Vanita Gavai (30), who stays on the building's seventh floor, the landslide caused tremors.

When questioned, the duty officer from Sakinaka police, who was on the spot, refused to comment, saying this is the civic body's responsibility.

When contacted, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of L ward (Karla), Ajit Kumar Ambi said he is en route to the spot and will comment after checking the situation.