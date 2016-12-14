Mumbai: 48 hours after Aarey chopper crash, man dies in IICU



The spot in Aarey Colony where the helicopter crashed. Pic/Satej Shinde

Two days after the chopper crash, the comatose Ritesh Modi passed away in the IICU last night. The 36-year-old was on the helicopter with his wife Brinda (34) to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

He had sustained severe head injuries, along with 50% burns, and had been kept on ventilator before he died at 9.10 pm in Seven Hills hospital.

“As it is a medico-legal case, the death will be informed to Aarey police. If the police give an NOC, then we can declare the cause of death as traumatic brain injury,” said hospital superintendent Dr Raj Karva.

Ritesh’s wife Brinda is conscious but still in isolation in the ICU. On Monday evening, plastic surgeons evaluated the burns on her neck, hands, palms and back. They did debridement — removal of damaged tissue or foreign objects from a wound under general anaesthesia — on her.

“The patient was cooperative and tolerated the procedure well. On Tuesday, she was well oriented (with her surroundings) but still under sedation,” said Dr Karva.

When asked if they will approach Airoli Skin Bank for her treatment, he added that it would be a joint decision of the hospital’s plastic surgeons and the patient’s relatives.

The fourth person in the crash, technician Sanjiv Shankar, on the other hand, has been shifted from the ICU and said to be out of danger.

Surgeons who examined him said he seemed to be the luckiest among the victims, and his injuries will not need any surgical intervention. These will be treated by putting them in casts. He might be discharged in a day or two.