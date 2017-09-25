Mumbai: 50 per cent hike in airfares from city to other metro cities



There has been a significant increase in air ticket prices from Mumbai to other metropolitan cities. This development comes three days after the SpiceJet aircraft skidded off the runway, which led to a 12-hour closure at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA). This led to flight disruptions.

According to Indian Express, tickets from Mumbai to Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata have witnessed a 50 per cent hike according to travel portals. 181 fligths were cancelled on September 20. Several fligths were either delayed or re-scheduled.

Airlines have however asserted that passengers received complete refunds, alternative or special flights with the cancellation charges waived.

The data shows that on September 21, 22 and 23, airfares for routes between Hyderabad and Mumbai had escalated to to about Rs 23,666, Rs 10,608 and Rs 4,495. The regular fare for such routes is usually Rs 1,600.

Some passengers claimed the immediate bookings after services resumed post the SpiceJet flight getting cleared off was a terrible inconvenience. Others simply rescheduled or chose other modes of transport.

A SpiceJet aircraft with 183 passengers on board overshot the runway while landing in Mumbai and got stuck in the soft mud on Tuesday evening, officials said. There were no casualties and all passengers were deboarded by deploying chutes.There was no smoke or fire emanating from the Boeing aircraft, said the officials.

Aircraft movements at the main runway of the Mumbai airport were restored on Wednesday night, at around 11:30pm after the plane was moved to the paved area and subsequently to a hanger, a Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) official said.

Aviation regulatory body DGCA has grounded two pilots following this incident.

