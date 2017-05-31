Mumbai: 55-year-old brain dead banker saves lives of four

A Mulund resident gave new lease of life to those in need of urgent organ transplantation by donating her kidneys, liver, heart, and cornea. Sneha Yeolekar, a 55-year-old banker, became unconscious and collapsed at work after a sudden brain haemorrhage. When Sneha had no chance of recovery and was declared brain dead, her family agreed to donate her organs to those in needs.

According to a report in Times of India, Sneha was rushed to the city’s Holy Family Hospital immediately after the haemorrhage. Her condition deteriorated with time and doctors informed that there was hope of recovery. During this miserable situation, her neighbour and paediatric surgeon, Dr Sanjay Oak, informed the family about the possibility of organ donation. They agreed and got in touch with Fortis Hospital, Mulund. Thereby, Sneha was shifted from Bandra to Mulund’s Fortis Hospital through Mumbai’s green corridor.



Her heart was transplanted to a 37-year-old man from Satra, who was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy and was waiting for one since April 2017. A 27-year-old Thane woman, suffering from chronic kidney disease, became the recipient of her kidneys. Her liver was transplanted into a 60-year-old woman from Kolkata, who was waiting for the organ since last February. While her corneas were stored at an eye bank, her other kidney was given to a hospital.



Applauding the humble cause, Dr. Oak said to the website, "Yoelekars have shown how a simple family can make a life-changing contribution to the community. Such initiatives are the need of the hour when we have thousands waiting for kidneys and liver and a black market waiting to take advantage of the demand supply gap." With Sneha Yeolekar, Mumbai received its 21st organ donor.