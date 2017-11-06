Mumbai: 6-year-old dies after falling off horse at Kala Ghoda during joyride

A tragic incident has left a family that went to Kala Ghoda for a Sunday evening out shattered. A six-year-old fell off a horse while on a joyride at Kalaghoda. The girl was there with her parents, older sister and relatives as per a report by Hindustan Times.



Representational Image

As per the police the child fell off her horse near Cooperage garden and was rushed to a hospital nearby by her parents. The police later received a call from the hospital around 7pm. The police are yet to speak to the parents and find out about the exact sequence of events. As per Manoj Kumar Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), they have lodged a case of culpable homicide (section 304 of the Indian Penal Code) against the horse rider, who has been arrested. He added, “Horse carriages are banned at Nariman Point and Marine Drive, but not near Cooperage garden.”

The child’s postmortem was conducted at St George Hospital. One of the child’s neighbours said, “We were informed by her family about the incident. We still do not know what happened, but Janhvi was riding the horse when she fell off and started bleeding through her nose and head. She was rushed to Bombay hospital, where she was declared brain dead by the doctors.”

