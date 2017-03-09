Mumbai: 60-year-old arrested for raping, molesting minors in Malad

A 60-year-old man was arrested by the Kurar police early Thursday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl from his neighbourhood. The matter came to light when he tried to molest another minor girl in the vicinity on Wednesday night.

The accused (name withheld to protect the identity of the girls living in his neighbourhood) is a resident of Kurar village in Malad (East). According to the police, late Wednesday night, the accused lured a 13-year-old girl into his house and then allegedly touched her inappropriately. The girl somehow managed to run away and narrate the incident to her parents.

"While narrating her ordeal, she also told her parents that the accused had also done 'wrong things' to one of her friends in the neighbourhood. The parents then went to the other girl’s house and along with her parents asked her about the accused. She told them that around four days ago the accused lured her into his house and then raped her. She said he threatened her with harm if she told anyone about it,” said an officer from Kurar Village police station requesting anonymity.

Parents and locals caught the accused and handed him over to the police.