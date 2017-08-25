Mumbai: 65-year-old caught with 1,840 bottles of cough syrup in Govandi



Representational picture

In today's 'khansi khabar', a 65-year-old man was arrested with 1,840 bottles of cough syrups and ganja found in his house in Govandi.

Acting on a tip-off, the Govandi and Tilak Nagar police raided the house of Rashid Sheikh and found the cough syrup bottles along with 4.78 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 2.27 lakh in total.

"We seized the drugs and arrested Sheikh. He was booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," said a cop.

Sheikh has been remanded in police custody till August 29. The police are trying to find out how Sheikh procured so much cough syrup and whether it was for his own use or for someone else.

