Mumbai: 65-year-old killed as BEST bus hits and drags him through street

A 65-year-old cart-puller succumbed to his injuries after a BEST double-decker bus rammed into him on Monday evening near Pydhonie police station. Cops have detained the bus driver, who claimed that brake failure led to the accident.

Both are Mumbai residents. The deceased has been identified as Mehilal Ramgareeb Harijan (65) and the bus driver is Satish Mhatre (36). "The incident took place in front of the police station around 7 pm. Mhatre was driving a double-decker bus No. 124 from Colaba to Worli village. Harijan, whose cart was loaded with clothes, was pushing the cart when the bus rammed into him. Local eyewitnesses said the bus dragged him for over 15 metres. We will check CCTV footage from cameras outside the police station to learn what happened. Harijan was immediately rushed to JJ Hospital for treatment - he suffered multiple fractures and injured his left leg. But he succumbed to his injuries. His body has been sent for post-mortem," said the investigating officer from Pydhonie police.

Meanwhile, a case has been register against Mhatre at the police station, under relevant sections of the IPC and different sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, for rash driving. "Investigations are underway. Mhatre claims brake failure led to the accident. We have seized the vehicle and will send it to RTO officials for verification," added the officer.