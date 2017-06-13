Mumbai: 71-year-old goes shirtless outside BMC ward office in protest

Marol resident Faber Leo Gonsalves (71) protests outside the ward office after an unfruitful meeting with the assistant civic commissioner on Monday

A 71-year-old Marol resident went shirtless on Monday afternoon outside the K-East ward office as a mark of protest. Reason: he was fed up with civic authorities' inaction since the last three months regarding the demolition of an illegal ground-plus-one structure in his neighbourhood that has encroached upon a road.

Faber Leo Gonsalves had been running behind the ward officials to get the structure removed. However, even after writing to the BMC six times and in spite of the assistant municipal commissioner of the ward ordering to "expedite the demolition process", no action has been taken till date.

Also read: Woman strips after being unable to exchange old notes at RBI

On Monday, Gonsalves and his daughter Cynthia went to meet deputy municipal commissioner Vasant Prabhu, but because he wasn't in office, they met with assistant municipal commissioner Devendra Jain. The meeting, apparently, did not yield the desired result, compelling Gonsalves to take his protest outside the ward office.

Also read: 'Bikini Girl' strips again in protest of full bodied scanner

He removed his wallet, watch, and finally his shirt, dressed in nothing but a vest and pants, while onlookers gathered, to express his dissent towards the municipal authorities. "I am fed up with the way the BMC is making a senior citizen run around," he said. "I was told that the demolition would take place on June 14; what's the guarantee that after ignoring so many of my complaints, they will keep the date this time?"

Despite repeated attempts to reach the ward office for a comment, both the assistant municipal commissioner and deputy municipal commissioner remained unavailable.