Mumbai: 76 new local train services to ply from Dadar, Bandra and Kurla



Representational picture

In what can possibly be a respite to train travelling Mumbaikars, 76 new local train services will soon be started at Dadar, Bandra and Kurla railway stations. They are expected to commence after the monsoon this year.

According to Hindustan Times, 40 new services on the Cental Railway (CR) and 36 services on the Western Railway (WR) are likely to begin. Mohammed Jamshed from the railway board, which is the policy-making body of the Indian Railways has received a report from the Mumbai divisions of the CR and WR.

Mem Traffic review.40 new services on #Mumbai western¢ral each from 2nd oct with new time table

MRVC works reviewed by MT too. — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 8, 2017

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu mentioned in his tweet, "Mem Traffic review.40 new services on #Mumbai western¢ral each from 2nd oct with new time table MRVC works reviewed by MT too."

Railway sources say CR is planning 12 services on the main line with 14 each on Harbour and trans-harbour corridors, which will be introduced on October 2 in the new suburban timetable. Of the 36 new WR services, some would be on 15-coach trains capable of carrying 25 per cent more passengers than 12-coach trains.

2,900 suburban services accomodating more than 75 lakh commuters are being operated on CR and WR currently on a daily basis. They are plagued by frequent disruption of services and space issues for the commuters.

The Central Railway (CR) has also decided to add 15 train services on the Kalyan-Karjat/Kasara route. The decision comes in the wake of a series of protests and rail rokos in areas beyond Kalyan.