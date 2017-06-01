Mumbai: 86 Arthur Road inmates to appear for degree exams



Arthur Road Jail. File Pic

Eighty-six under-trials from Arthur Road Jail are appearing for various degree examinations through the open university. The exams, which started yesterday, will be conducted inside the jail premises all through this month.

According to jail officials, many under-trials at Arthur Road are facing criminal cases in which they are unlikely to get bail anytime soon. Hence, jail officials suggested that they utilise their spare time inside the prison by completing their graduation studies through Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University. "We encourage inmates to make better use of their time inside the prison. Many inmates understand and take our suggestion positively," superintendent of Harshad Ahirrao, Arthur Road Jail told mid-day.

To prepare for the exams, the inmates are provided books and stationery from the University. Arthur Road Jail is also the exam centre for candidates of other nearby jails like Byculla, Thane and Taloja.

