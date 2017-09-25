Mumbai: 9-foot-long python trapped in Kandivli

Snake had been scaring residents of Damu Nagar for two months; was released in Mandali forest in Vasai
A nine-foot-long rock python that had been giving residents of Kandivli's Damu Nagar a hard time for the past two months was finally caught two days ago.
Residents and cops with the rescued python
Around 10.30 pm, when residents were enjoying garba in the locality, one of them spotted the snake near the boundary wall of the area. Umesh Sawant, a snake catcher from SRRC NGO, said, "I received a call from the residents of Damu Nagar. When I arrived there, I saw the rock python lying full length on top of the wall. The area around the wall was covered in wet, slippery mud, making it difficult for us to catch the snake. After struggling to get near it for 20 minutes, we finally managed to trap it."
According to Sawant, for the past two months, he had been receiving calls from residents regarding the snake that had been appearing in the area and scaring residents. Every single time rescuers failed to catch the snake. After it was trapped on Saturday, they took it to Samta Nagar police station and then released it in the Mandali Forest, Vasai.
The Indian Rock Python is usually a nocturnal species, but comes out during the day to bask in the sun or to catch prey. The Indian Rock Python is non-venomous, but it can leave a painful bite.
