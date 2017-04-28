Mumbai: 9-year-old gets her rapist nailed after whispering in judge's ear

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court has sentenced a 49-year-old man to seven years imprisonment for raping a 9-year-old girl. According to The Times of India, the judgement was made, after the minor, who was uncomfortable with the defence lawyer, whispered in the judge's year about the rape.

In her statement to the court, the child revealed that she used to sleep on the footpath with her mother, who is hearing and speech-impaired. She lost her father a few years ago.





On September 9, 2014, the accused Mangi Sonkar, who was also a fellow street dweller, committed the heinous act when everyone was asleep. The girl narrated the incident to her mother after waking her up, who registered a complaint at the Byculla police station with the assistance of a local man named Yusuf.

Refusing defence claims about Sonkar's innocence, the court stated that even in the absence of corroboration with the victim's testimony in a rape case, a conviction can still be secured.

The court also noted that since she was brought up in an insecure environment, it would be impossible for her to disclose the fact of rape committed on her in presence of male person.