Mumbai: A classical tribute for Lord Ganesh



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Carnatic and Hindustani Musician Geetha Ravikumar released six CDs composed of 108 songs, all dedicated to Ganpati, last week at the GSB Ganesh Mandal, Matunga.

The idea to pay Bappa such a lofty tribute came to the 70-year-old in a dream in 2012, and she decided that she would pursue this passion no matter what. The CDs which have songs about stories associated with the elephant god, and in seven languages – Sanskrit, Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

"It's for the classes and the masses as it's got classical forms and also semi-classical ones. I have also made it a point to use musicians who haven't been in the limelight ever," she said. "It's all for the love of Ganpati and my passion to spread the knowledge."