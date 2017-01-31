Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray opposes Metro car shed at Aarey again



Aditya Thackeray has tweeted that his party is not opposed to the Metro, but the car depot at Aarey

It seems that the construction of the car depot at Aarey Milk Colony might become an important topic of debate between the Shiv Sena and BJP, as once again the Yuva Sena chief has opposed it. Aditya Thackeray has also said that the green patch should remain as it is.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Thackeray again made it clear that the party is not against the metro project as it is a necessity, but it is against the car depot that the MMRC wants to construct in the green zone of Aarey.

Though both the political parties had an alliance in the state government, the Shiv Sena has been vocal about its opposition to the car depot, stating that it will have a negative impact on the biodiversity of the area. The Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP is very keen on developing the car depot at Aarey, stating it is an ideal and suitable location.

BJP spokesperson Niranjan Shetty said, "Metro-3 project is the need of the hour as it will help in solving the commuting problem in Mumbai and will also help in reducing pollution. The committee appointed by the CM to look into the car depot issue at Aarey has visited various alternative locations and in its official report it has been stated that Aarey is the ideal location. Shiv Sena should not oppose the government's vision of development as all our decisions are taken in the larger interest of public."

The Shiv Sena, in its BMC election manifesto, has mentioned that if its voted to power then it will see to it that Aarey remains a green zone in city's new development plan.