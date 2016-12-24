Mumbai: Aarey chopper crash victim Vrinda Modi dies

Vrinda Modi, one of the victims of the helicopter crash in Aarey Colony, died on Saturday morning, said doctors of the National Burns Centre in Airoli.

Dr S Keswani, from the burns centre, told Times Of India, "She had septicemia and we lost her around 10am on Saturday."

Vrinda and her husband, Ritesh, had taken a helicopter joyride to celebrate their wedding anniversay on December 11. The chopper crashed within four minutes of take-off.

While the pilot, P Mishra, died before reaching Seven Hills Hospital, Ritesh died few days later in the same hospital. Vrinda Modi, who suffered 50% burns, was shifted to the National Burns Centre thereafter.

Vrinda Modi had undergone two surgeries in the last fortnight, but her burns were so deep that doctors were planning to amputate her arms.

The couple is survived by a two-year-old daughter.