Mumbai: Aarey on high alert after murder of contractor



Residents protest outside Aarey police station this morning

Following the murder of a 35-year-old security contractor in Aarey Milk Colony last afternoon, a mob of over 100 people ransacked the homes of five alleged accused, and set fire to a small godown. This morning, the mob also protested outside the Aarey police station demanding immediate action against the accused. The police have detained three people and are probing their role in the murder.

The police found out that the victim, Veera Pandiyan, was killed due to business rivalry. “Pandiyan and the accused wererunning a security services company. They used to provide guards in Aarey and Goregaon Film City areas. But, later Pandiyan started his own security agency and also got a tender from the government to provide security guards in the same area. This led to a dispute between him and the accused,” a official said.

On Thursday afternoon, when Pandiyan was walking towards the entrance gate of Aarey Dairy, five men on bikes came from behind and attacked him with a knife, before fleeing the site. He ran inside the dairy premises but the accused caught hold of him and stabbed him multiple times. They even slashed his throat leaving him dead.

Cops have assured residents of prompt action.