Mumbai: ACB arrests corrupt cop for taking bribe

Sub-inspector had refused to file complaint in dowry harassment case unless he was paid Rs 4,000

A Sub-inspector of the Shivaji Nagar police was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a woman, who wanted action to be taken against her sister's husband and in-laws in a dowry harassment case.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, police sub-inspector Jalinder Babaso Misal, 57, had been allegedly harassing the family of a woman (name withheld) for bribe. The woman's sister had filed a dowry harassment complaint against her husband and in-laws a few months ago. But, Misal had been demanding money to file the case. He had already taken Rs 10,000 from her for the same, an ACB official said. Recently, when Misal demanded more money, she decided to teach him a lesson. She then approached the ACB and filed a complaint.

On Friday, when Misal was accepting a bribe of R4,000 from the woman, ACB officials caught him red-handed. "We will scrutinise his financial background to ascertain if he has amassed properties disproportionate to his income," an ACB official said.

Rs 10k The amount he had already taken