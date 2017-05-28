Mumbai: ACB probe ordered in Rs 31 crore BIT chawl 'repairs'

Corporator has accused E Ward (Byculla) of corruption, saying none of the repairs, supposed to have been completed, had ever been conducted



The BIT chawl buildings in Mazgaon are currently being redeveloped. PIC/ SURESH KARKERA

Where did the Rs 31.76 crore that the E Ward (Byculla) said it had spent on repairing the BIT chawls in Mazgaon in the last two years go? After senior Shiv Sena corporator and leader of the house Yashwant Jadhav accused E Ward officials of corruption in the repair project, the civic body has now ordered a probe in the matter with the help of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The 15 Bombay Improvement Trust (BIT) chawl buildings had been constructed by the British back in 1922 and are in severely dilapidated condition today. Two years ago, the civic body had earmarked Rs 31.76 crore for the construction of a weather shed, repair of the community hall, lighting, sewerage line repairs and repair of footpaths in and around the chawls.

However, Jadhav, who is himself a resident of the chawls, said he has not seen any repair work being done there till date. "There is some serious corruption in this matter. Firstly, the BIT chawl buildings are in the process of being redeveloped, so the responsibility of repairs lies with the developer, not the BMC. I live at BIT chawls, and have never seen any repair work being done there," Jadhav said.

He added, "Also, according to the administration, the repair work was completed in the last two years. Why then has it been placed before the standing committee for approval now?" The proposal for the repair work was tabled in the Standing Committee meeting for approval on Friday.

Samajwadi corporator and standing committee member Rais Shaikh has also demanded that the BMC approach the ACB in the matter.

Standing Committee Chairman Ramesh Korgaonkar has ordered the administration to approach the ACB.