Mumbai: Accused identified in J Dey case



The chowk located near the Hiranandani Gardens, where J Dey was attacked

On Saturday, the Sessions Court recorded the statement of a witness (who is not being named in order to protect his identity) whose bike had been used by the assailants who shot mid-day journalist J Dey dead in Powai on June 11, 2011. The witness also identified the accused.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat told mid-day that the witness told the court that on the day of the murder, Mangesh Agawane had come to his place and taken the keys to the bike from his house and that he returned the keys the next day. The witness said that Agawane would often borrow the vehicle. He is the 25th witness in the case and also identified Agawane as the one sitting in the accused's box.

However, one of the defence lawyers Santosh Despande told mid-day, that while the witness told the court that Agawane had taken the keys to the bike, in the cross-examination he said that he didn't personally hand them over. According to the prosecution, three bikes were used while shooting Dey. The case was adjourned to Tuesday.