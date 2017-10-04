In a bid to help an accident victim and her husband register a complaint against the accused, a 68-year-old man got assaulted in the process. When he took the complainants and cops to the Dahisar East society where the accused resides, the latter struck him in the groin. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Vivek Pandya, a resident of Rashtriya Majdoor Mill Sangh, Anandnagar. The victim, Kiran Advankar, resides in the same society.



Representational picture

Accused turns violent

Police said around 8.30 pm on Sunday, Pandya's car hit a 23-year-old woman. Moments after the incident when her husband, Rahul Ghumare, started shouting at Pandya, he came out of his car and slapped Ghumare. Thereafter, he fled from the spot. Advankar, who was an eyewitness in the case, decided to help Ghumare file a police complaint against the accused.

When Advankar reached Pandya's house along with the police, the accused punched him in the groin. The victim was rushed to Shatabdi hospital. Doctors discharged him on Tuesday and advised to take rest.

Double FIR

Speaking to mid-day, Advankar said, "As Pandya slapped Ghumare several times, I decided to help him file a complaint in the matter. When I took the cops to the society where Pandya resides, he suddenly rushed towards me and hit me between the legs. My groin has swollen up and has also developed a blood clot. The police recorded my statement at the hospital and later registered an FIR against Pandya."

When contacted, Vasant Pingle, senior inspector of Dahisar police station, said, "We have registered two FIRs against the accused. After being produced in court on Monday, he was sent to judicial custody."

