Mumbai: Activist climbs tree to prevent it from getting axed

Passing a tree being chopped for Metro III near Churchgate station leads to three activists kicking off an impromptu protest that ends with their detention



To make way for the upcoming Metro III, Churchgate lost more of its green cover, as trees were chopped near Samrat Hotel and Kasturi Building on Wednesday

Social worker Mani Gopalkrishnan was passing by J Tata Road when he saw trees being chopped off for the upcoming Metro III line. In a spontaneous last dash to save the trees, he started an impromptu protest and even managed to call in two other protesters who were nearby to rabble rouse. Ultimately though, the trees were cut and the three detained by the Marine Drive police that took them in for questioning before letting them leave.



Abhay Bavishi climbed a tree in his bid to prevent its axing. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Order under contention

Activists have alleged that the MMRCL is cutting trees without appropriate permission to do so, but the MMRCL, citing the recent Supreme Court ruling, has issued a statement that all legal formalities have been taken care of.

Gopalkrishnan, the 63-year-old Vile Parle resident, who was passing by the spot when he saw the spectacle, said, "This was at around 1.30pm. I saw them cutting really old trees for which they yet do not have permission. Development is important, but not at the cost of trees. So I posted photos on WhatsApp groups for tree conservators, and two other activists joined me."

Aarati Tamore, the second protester and an IT professional, recalled, "We demanded to see the permit to cut trees. What they showed us is the SC order in which the stay has been removed, but the matter has been referred back to the Bombay High Court and has been asked to form a committee to take a decision. The MMRCL officials are taking advantage of the ambiguity in the order and misrepresenting facts."

Police plays favourites

Tamore says that they then called the police control room to take charge of the situation. "They showed the same document to the police. Instead, the police asked us to move away. And when another activist climbed a tree, the police brought a ladder to get him down and we were then taken to the police station," added Aarti.

It was Abhay Bavishi, the 34-year-old Andheri resident who had climbed a tree to prevent it from being axed. "The axing of tree is being done without appropriate permissions. Moreover, we were just taken to Marine Drive police station to take down our details as a way to move us away from the spot. We now plan to hold a peaceful Chipko Aandolan on Thursday on the same road to save the remaining trees and appeal citizens to come join us."

The other side

The MMRCL spokesperson, however, shared a statement that read, "The Supreme Court on May 18, 2017 has upheld the Bombay High Court order on vacating of stay of cutting of trees dated May 5, 2017. Accordingly, MMRC will proceed with all activities that are essential for implementation of Metro-3 and be compliant with the court's decisions."

When contacted, DCP (Zone 1) Dr Manojkumar Sharma, said, "They were detained for inquiry for some time."