Mumbai: Actress Bhagyashree gets bail, told to be present at court proceedings



Bhagyashree Dasani

After "evading" the police for nearly six months in an accident case, actress Bhagyashree Dasani produced herself before the Bandra court on June 2. She was granted bail and directed to be present at future court proceedings.

The Santacruz police had filed a chargesheet on April 28, stating that they had asked the actress to produce herself for questioning several times, but were told each time by her relatives and her personal assistant that she was either out of town or the country.



Victim Mohammed Tauseef Shaikh

They alleged that she did not cooperate with the investigation and, hence, slapped her with a notice under section 41(A)(1) of the CrPC to produce herself before court.

On November 2 last year, Bhagyashree allegedly crashed her Skoda Superb into a two-wheeler on SV Road. The rider, Mohammed Tauseef Shaikh (30), sustained fractures in the left leg.