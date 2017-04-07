Mumbai: Goregaon-based actress rescued from getting kidnapped by goons

A damsel in distress, dangerous goons, kidnapping, blackmail, a thrilling car chase and a last-minute rescue by Good Samaritans — this real-life story has all the makings of a masala flick



A small-time actor got caught up in some real-life drama after she was kidnapped by four goons posing as CBI officers. She was saved in the nick of time by passers-by, and one crook was arrested. Goregaon (W) resident Archana Gautam (22) was in search of work, and was thrilled when she heard of a job to model for a saree brand. The the offer came through an online friend, a man named Anirudh whom she had never met. She agreed to meet the client in Juhu. Anirudh told her the client would pay Rs 50,000 advance.



Archana Gautam chats with her online friend, who tells her about a client with a modelling job. Illustration/Ravi Jadhav

Kidnapped

On Tuesday, she arrived at Juhu Circle and parked her car before walking over to another car with the four accused.

"They drove her to Sahar Road. Initially, they discussed the ad shoot, but later, claimed they were CBI officers, and that they would detain her for prostitution and take her to the CBI office in BKC. They demanded Rs 1 lakh to let her go," said an officer from Juhu police.



Once she's in their car, the accused claim they are CBI cops and will detain her for prostitution if she doesn't pay up

Archana told them she was not involved in prostitution, but the four forced her to call her family for a ransom, and her brother managed to put together Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, the accused drove back to Juhu and snatched Archana's car keys, vehicle documents, her two phones and an ATM card, said another cop. They told her to ask her brother to wait opposite Sahar airport with the money.

When they arrived at the airport, she got out of the car under the pretext of calling her brother and made a run for an auto rickshaw. The accused chased her in their car, but both vehicles got stuck in traffic. One of them got down and tried to pull Archana out of the auto, but she screamed.



She gets out of the car, pretending to call her brother for money, but runs and catches an auto rickshaw

Happy ending

Hearing Archana's cries, other auto drivers and passers-by rushed to her aid and caught the culprit. He was handed over to the Vile Parle police station, who lodged a case and transferred the accused to Juhu police.



During the car chase, one of them tries to pull Archana out of the auto, but locals grab him and hand him over to the cops

The man was identified as Jitendra Kumar Sarwan Singh (29) and, along with his accomplices, was booked under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 365 (kidnapping), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

Cops are looking for the three other accused and are also investigating whether Anirudh was party to the crime.