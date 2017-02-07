Mumbai: Admissions under RTE delayed for third year

For the third year in a row, Right To Education admissions in Mumbai are delayed. Online admissions that were supposed to start on Monday, were cancelled due to delay in schools’ registrations. Parents seeking admission for their wards have to wait for few more days to apply for the first round of admissions under the RTE Act for the academic year 2017-18.

Speaking to mid-day, a BMC education officer said, “The director of an education primary extended the date of school registrations till Monday, so we couldn’t start the admission on the said date. Once the school registration process gets over we will start the admission.”

Speaking about the average percentage of admissions under RTE, the district coordinator said, “For past two years there has been a delay in the online admission process, and because of that some schools refused to take students, once their admission period was over. But this year, we have assured that the admission process starts earlier than before, to secure 25% reservation in every school registered under RTE Act.” According to the figures of the past two years, the overall percentage of admissions in private schools is 23% percent, instead of the 25% under RTE Act.

However, an activist who helps parents secure admission for their wards under RTE quota, Sudhir Paranjape said, “The unprofessional attitude of authorities is playing with the lives of students. It’s their duty to complete the registration process on time, and end this chaos which leads to a waste of an academic year for children who want admission under RTE.”