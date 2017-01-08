Mumbai: After 5-year-old student loses finger, more than 300 parents storm school



Five-year-old Jivika Mistry

It was a day of chaos at the Thakur International School on Saturday. More than 300 parents of students from pre-primary and primary school entered the school and interrupted the admission process, and also boycotted the Sports Day practise by not sending their kids to school.

This followed an incident on Thursday in which five-year-old Jivika Mistri, a senior KG student, cut her little finger on the school premises but the school didn't bother to provide her with necessary medical treatment until her parents arrived. Five-year-old Jivika's finger had got stuck in a door.

Speaking to mid-day on Friday, Jivika's father Hemant Mistri had said, "When my wife reached the school, Jivika's hand was covered in a cloth and she was crying in pain. The school administration handed over the cut part of the finger in a polythene bag to my wife. After that they called an auto and asked her to take my daughter to a hospital. It was complete negligence on the part of the school authorities to have kept her waiting in pain."

The parents said they were disappointed with school principal Penelope Miranda, for backing out from her plan for a parent-teacher meet. "When we protested on Friday, the principal met a few parents, and assured us she would meet us on Saturday," said one of the parents.

Parents alleged that the management is not apologetic. "Their delay shows that they are not at all sorry for what happened. They are busy working on the admission process instead," another parent said. School chairman, VK Singh, called for an urgent meeting with the parents on Saturday. The parents asked for compensation to Jivika's father towards the expenses he incurred.

Singh agreed and also informed the parents that the school had now tied up with Raichura Maternity Home Hospital to provide immediate emergency treatment in the future. Along with these complaints, parents put forth their grievances against excessive annual and sports day practise and the hike of school fee. At the end of the meeting, Singh promised the parents changes in the entire working system within 15 days. Mid-day tried contacting the principal but she didn't respond.