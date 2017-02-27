Mumbai: After Danny, Bhushan Kumar's car seized by RTO over non-payment



Bhushan Kumar

The flying squad of the Regional Transport Office Andheri in Mumbai, on Saturday, seized a Mercedes Maybach S 500 car over non-payment of road and registration tax in Maharashtra.

According to a report in DNA, the car belongs to T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, and has a Puducherry registration (PY 05 A 4040).

Speaking to the website, Govind Saindane, regional transport officer, Andheri informed the car was seized as it was being used in Mumbai. As per the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles, the road tax thus has to be paid in Maharashtra. The tax is 20 per cent of the vehicle’s cost.

Also Read: Danny Denzongpa coughs up Rs 29 lakh for 'special' licence plate

Danny Denzongpa's Range Rover

Saindane further told the website said that the owners of the car have been asked to submit valid bills and documents pertaining to the car at the RTO office on Monday,after which the tax on the same would be calculated.

"There are several such cars plying on the streets of Mumbai whose owners are bonafide residents of Mumbai but have registered their cars showing temporary addresses in other states where road tax is lower than Maharashtra. However the owners of these cars use them on Mumbai's roads so it is only natural that tax should come into the state's coffers," Saindane was quoted as saying in the report.

Photos: 5 instances of famous people getting into trouble over number plates

A couple of weeks back, veteran Bollywood actor Danny Denzongpa’s car was confiscated by Andheri RTO as it had a Sikkim number plate. The actor had to coughs up Rs 29 lakh to get the car released.