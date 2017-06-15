Mumbai: After SSC exams, now it's online admission stress on students

After the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam result was announced, lakhs of students (from all boards) are anxiously going through the procedure for admission to state board junior colleges.

The admission system, which is happening online, has had several changes to it this year. While part I of the online admission to Std XI in Mumbai was opened earlier, part II of the form will open from June 16. It’s the changes to the system that have even parents on their toes, worried and wondering whether their wards will get admission in good colleges.

Uday Nare, a parent and a teacher himself, said, "Why should there be two parts to the admission form? It only adds to the confusion. In the first form, we have to add details of the student, and in the second one, we have to fill in marks and college preferences. All of this could have easily been put in one form."

Another parent, Nitin Sawant, whose son studied in the ICSE board, said, "The admission process was not to start before the SSC result. While the state board result came late, there is still no information on the admission schedule."

Seeking to reassure parents and students, assistant deputy director of the education department Rajendra Ahire said, "The entire admission schedule is now prepared. We were waiting for the SSC result."