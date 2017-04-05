Mumbai: Agencies beef up security, on the lookout for 3 ISIS suspects



In an alarming turn of events, agencies across the city have beefed up security while simultaneously launched a manhunt for three ISIS terrorists that, according to inputs from the officials of the Indian Coast Guard, might be trying to enter Mumbai via the coast. Late on Monday at around 11 pm, the Worli Coast Guard sent a fax to that effect to all city security agencies.

According to sources, after the Coast Guard received the input, all the other agencies were looped in to work in tandem and find some relevant information that can lead to the three suspects. Senior Mumbai police officials have also gone tightlipped as the issue is sensitive in nature and needs to be neutralised before it becomes a threat.

The police insist that no agency, especially ATS, is taking it lightly since they have previously busted ISIS modules by arresting youth involved or in touch with known ISIS handlers.