Mumbai: AIU seizes 10 kg gold worth Rs 2.84 crore from 2 foreigners

The Air Intelligence Unit of Mumbai customs apprehended three persons, including two foreigners, for allegedly smuggling gold and seized around 10 kg of the yellow metal worth Rs 2.84 crore from them, officials said on Monday. The three people were apprehended since yesterday, they said.





Seven gold bars, each weighing 1 kg, were seized from Domoslawski Pawel, a Polish national, upon his arrival from Singapore. The gold bars were cleverly concealed in pockets of a belt, made of cloth, which was wrapped around his waist, a customs official said. Iranian national Manoucher Safei was apprehended after upon searching him, two gold bars, each weighing 1 kg, concealed on his right hand using adhesive tapes, were seized, the official said.

The Air Intelligence Unit sleuths also apprehended Pappu Singh, who had arrived from Riyadh, and on searching him, over 1.6 kg gold was seized, the official said.