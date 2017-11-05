Mumbai: AIU seizes 11 pieces of newly released iPhone X

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs yesterday night apprehended a person and seized 11 pieces of newly released iPhone X.





The Customs official said, one Bhavesh Virani, arrived from Hongkong last night and search of his check-in baggage led to the recovery of iPhone X. "We are in process of finding out reason why he was carrying the phones if it's a syndicate gang," the official said.



iPhone X was launched in India yesterday and each phone costs between Rs 90,000 to Rs 1 lakh.